'Buzzing' Joe Wormleighton 'knew on day one' that Cobblers was the right place for him

Joe Wormleighton

Joe Wormleighton ‘knew on day one’ of training with Northampton that the club was the right place for him after he signed a two-year deal on Friday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 21-year-old defender, who prefers right-back but can also play on the left, joined Kevin Nolan’s squad in the first week of pre-season and then started both friendlies against Brackley Town and Cambridge United.

"I’m absolutely buzzing to finally get it over the line,” said Wormleighton. “I’ve loved every minute of my time here and I can’t wait to get going now I’ve signed a permanent deal. All the lads have really welcomed me in and all of the staff have been brilliant and I knew as soon as I came in, on the first day, there was no doubt that I wanted to be here and this is where I want to spend my future.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I spent all of my career at Leicester and it was tough to leave but I knew I needed a fresh start and a new challenge and Northampton is the perfect place for me to kick on and play first-team football and I can’t wait to start. It’s so much more exciting to be playing for three points every week and playing in league games in front of big crowds – I’m just really looking forward to it.”

On his style of play, Wormleighton added: "I’m quite versatile and I would say that’s one of my key strengths. I bring a lot of energy, get up and down the pitch and lots of running, and I’ll bring passion and desire.”