Jack Perkins moves away from two Cambridge players

Although it’s way too early to be reading anything of note into pre-season, there’s no doubt that Jack Perkins has made a strong first impression.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The tigerish midfielder was unveiled as Northampton’s first summer signing back in May when he joined the club on a two-year deal just two weeks after the final game of the 2024/25 season. It marked a significant moment in the 21-year-old’s life as he ended his 13-year association with boyhood club Nottingham Forest and headed 90 minutes down the M1, but the move to Sixfields has so far proved a smooth transition.

"It's been a big change for me this summer but I feel I'm settling in well,” said Perkins. “We have a great bunch of lads here and the gaffer and Col (Calderwood) have helped me a lot to feel settled and comfortable.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's a new environment and it’s important to settle in quickly and I'm happy with how it's gone so far. We have so many new lads and we need to get to know each other quickly and understand how we all play and that’s what pre-season is for. Doing things off the pitch helps you build relationships as well and understand each other better and create friendships and that all makes a difference on the pitch.”

Perkins caught the eye in both of Town’s two friendlies this week. He’s been busy and tenacious but also shown quality on the ball; his superb run from deep set up an excellent chance for Neo Dobson at Brackley. And whilst Tuesday’s behind-closed-doors game against Cambridge ended in defeat, Perkins was one of a few Cobblers players who looked sharp and bright.

"It was a really tough workout but that's what we wanted,” he added. “I thought there were some good things but obviously there's obviously lots of areas where we can improve. We did what the gaffer asked of us but it's still early days and we feel we can do things better and definitely be a bit sharper and more clinical in the final third.

"It's been tough so far in pre-season but it's important to build the minutes and get our fitness up, especially as we're quite a new group and we're still getting to know each other. As time goes on and the more we train and the more games we play, the better it'll be for all of us and we'll progress in the right direction and we’ll be ready for the first game of the season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I'm just really excited and I can't wait to get stuck into League One. It's going to be something different and a whole new challenge for me so we'll see how it goes – but I'm confident it'll be a good season.”

Perkins, who was one of only two players to get through 80 minutes on Tuesday, played in a box-to-box role at St James Park and then showed his versatility against Cambridge by starting at left wing-back before switching to central midfield.

He added: "I feel like I can help the lads in a few different positions this season. I can play left wing-back, right wing-back and especially in central midfield, which I'd say is probably my favourite position. But I don't mind where the gaffer puts me. I'm more than happy play in different positions and do a job for the team when I'm asked to."