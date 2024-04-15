Nigel Le Quesne

Businessman Nigel Le Quesne has outlined his reasons for buying a stake in Northampton Town Ventures Limited, the holding company that own’s the majority shareholding in Northampton Town Football Club.

CEO of JCT Group, Mr. Le Quesne is a Tottenham season-ticket holder and formerly owned a football club in Jersey where he was born. He will now join Northampton’s board after purchasing 25 per cent of the club’s holding company.

He said: “Having played, watched and loved football all my life and having also been lucky enough to build and develop some successful businesses, I have always been very interested in how both football and business combine in England and therefore an involvement in a club makes a lot of sense.

“The football business is not completely new to me as I was owner and chairman of Jersey’s oldest football club Jersey Wanderers FC for 10 years and more recently JTC has been main sponsor of the Jersey Bulls FC playing in the Combined Counties League Premier South.

“I have been particularly impressed with the work in the community at Northampton Town as this is very important to me and I look forward to working closely with everyone at the club to continue the forward momentum it seems to have.

“Having been at the Fleetwood match at Sixfields just before Christmas I have seen first-hand the impact and connection the club has with the fanbase, and I am really looking forward to learning more and using my experience to support the strategic development of the club in many areas.

