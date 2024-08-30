Jon Brady and Burton manager Mark Robinson are friends off the pitch

Jon Brady says Burton Albion, Saturday’s visitors to Sixfields, have ‘jumped way above’ the Cobblers in terms of what they are able to do in the transfer market following a takeover at the end of last season.

The Brewers survived by the skin of their teeth last season, eventually finishing 20th in League One, but they start the new campaign with a fresh wave of optimism after the club’s new owners splashed the cash on 20 summer signings.

They also have a new manager in Mark Robinson, who has brought with him a very different brand of football, and Brady is expecting a similar test as to what Cobblers faced against Exeter in their last home game.

He said: "Looking from afar, Burton were a side that were in or around us financially but have now jumped way above us and you can see what they have tried to recruit.

"They've spent a lot of money on buying players and there'll be that added pressure to get results. They are certainly playing a different style to last season.

"It's quite an expansive style of football and there are some similar traits to Exeter in how they try to play but there's extra pressure for them because they've spent money and they will want to catapult themselves up the league.”

Yet to win this season, Burton conceded three goals in each of their first two games before being held to a goalless draw by Stevenage last time out.

Brady added: "They are still finding their feet and they'll be trying to gel. Some of the football they have played has been very good but we are three games in and you don't even look at the league at this stage.

"The table starts to sort itself out after 10 or 12 games so I wouldn't look into their position at all. It's up to us to play our way and I saw some really positive things in the way we played against Barnsley, especially early on.

"If we can implement that again on Saturday I feel we will mount a strong challenge against Burton but it’s League One and every game is a tough challenge. Every single player has to be at their best and if they are, we give ourselves an opportunity to get a result.”