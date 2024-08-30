Burton 'can't catch a break' as injury problems mount before Cobblers clash

Mark Robinson

Burton Albion head coach Mark Robinson is having to deal with a mounting injury list ahead of tomorrow's League One game against Northampton.

Forward Mason Bennett is the latest to be ruled out with injury and there’s also an unnamed player who is said to be doubtful as Burton chase their first win of the season at Sixfields.

Robinson said: “Mason Bennett is unfortunately out for Saturday and there’s another player that’s touch and go but we’ll have to see. We can’t seem to catch a break at the moment, but we have to keep cool heads and as I keep saying in three to five weeks the situation could look very different.

"The international break has come at a good time for us, so we need to put in an excellent performance on Saturday and by the time we get to Rotherham the picture will look a little bit different, then a few weeks down the line things will look even rosier.”

Despite his side’s winless start, Robinson says the mood is positive ahead of the trip down the M1. He added: “We’re feeling confident, we’ve looked at Saturday’s game and the things we needed to do better, we’re working on those and we’re going into this Saturday’s game really confident that we can put in a complete performance. We’ve only actually got four players in the squad that have played at this level so there are things that you learn with experience, but I think we’ve already tidied up on that.”