The Pirelli Stadium, home of Burton Albion

Burton Albion manager Martin Paterson has his sights fixed on a third successive League One victory when his side host Northampton this weekend.

The Brewers pulled clear of the relegation zone with impressive away wins at Bristol Rovers and Lincoln City in their last two outings, and they return to the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday looking to make it three in a row.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“It’s always nice to have good home form and we want the Pirelli to be a fortress,” said Paterson. “Performances across the board are the players’ responsibility and my job home and away is to get points.

"Team selection will be the strongest possible for Northampton and what we feel inside our system of play works against that opponent. We have bodies coming back from knocks and suspension so we are looking in a healthy place and we have front-loaded the detail and preparation for all these games coming thick and fast. We are prepared, no excuses and ready to hunt down those teams ahead of us.

“We played a practice game on Tuesday so the players have played and worked physically hard this week so they will all be ready.