Burton boss in confident mood ahead of meeting with Cobblers
Burton Albion manager Martin Paterson has his sights fixed on a third successive League One victory when his side host Northampton this weekend.
The Brewers pulled clear of the relegation zone with impressive away wins at Bristol Rovers and Lincoln City in their last two outings, and they return to the Pirelli Stadium on Saturday looking to make it three in a row.
“It’s always nice to have good home form and we want the Pirelli to be a fortress,” said Paterson. “Performances across the board are the players’ responsibility and my job home and away is to get points.
"Team selection will be the strongest possible for Northampton and what we feel inside our system of play works against that opponent. We have bodies coming back from knocks and suspension so we are looking in a healthy place and we have front-loaded the detail and preparation for all these games coming thick and fast. We are prepared, no excuses and ready to hunt down those teams ahead of us.
“We played a practice game on Tuesday so the players have played and worked physically hard this week so they will all be ready.
“Northampton will be a similarly difficult test to Leyton Orient because of the position they are in. They have put in a body of work over the season that means they are in a higher position than us so it's another hard game against a team who have performed well this season. But we say with all modesty that we are in decent form ourselves so it’s a really exciting challenge to be playing these teams who are ahead of us.”