Burton boss expecting Cobblers to be at their best
Burton Albion manager Dino Maamria is expecting to face ‘the best version’ of Northampton when the two teams meet at Sixfields on Saturday.
Neither side is in the greatest of form going into tomorrow’s clash but Cobblers in particular have struggled of late having gone six games without a win in all competitions, however Maamria has been impressed by some of their performances this season.
“I’ve watched their last five games and I expect to see the best version of Northampton on Saturday,” he said. “They have had a couple of performances that weren’t great but also a couple that were really good. They can mix it but if you allow them to play they can play. They went to Bristol Rovers and played good football and dominated the game.
“We expect them to be at it from the start and looking to bounce back and they have one or two players back from injury so I’m prepared for the best version of their team.”
Sam Hughes could be in the squad for Saturday’s game while John Brayford and Kwadwo Baah are targeting the Peterborough fixture on November 25 for their potential return.
Maamria made changes for Burton’s EFL Trophy tie against Doncaster Rovers on Tuesday to give some players a much-needed breather and to give others game-time.
He added: “We have two massive games on Saturday and Tuesday against Northampton and Port Vale and we need the squad ready. We have all the physical data, and we make sure the players are fresh going into the games.
“We have a break a week on Saturday, and we want to go into that with positive results. We want three points at Northampton to get us back into winning ways, but we are in a good spot.
"We also have Bobby Kamwa back with the group training today. I’m hoping by the Peterborough game we will have the skipper back. Sam, we will see how he is tomorrow.”