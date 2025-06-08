Jack Burroughs

Kevin Nolan has suggested Cobblers will move to a back four next season following the capture of versatile defender Jack Burroughs.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Town almost exclusively deployed three at the back in the second half of last season, something that was prompted by Jon Guthrie’s injury, but Nolan has the opportunity to reshape his squad this summer and play whatever formation he wants.

Burroughs can play both full-back and wing-back, either right or left, and he was one of Northampton’s top targets this summer following his release from Coventry City.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I'm absolutely delighted with the capture of Jack,” said Nolan. “It's deal that was sorted very quickly. We were on a Zoom with him and the staff and he's someone that Algs (James Alger) knows well.

"We did our homework on him because it's really important that we know these lads off the field as well as on it and Jack has a bundle of experience. He is very adaptable, he can right-back and left-back and wing-back and in a four or a three.

"I can see us playing a four quite a bit next season and he can play on both sides. He's another one who didn't hesitate to come here once we had spoken, he really wanted to be part of Northampton Town.

"Personal terms were agreed quickly and we got it over the line and that was great work by James, Alex (Latimer) and Col (Calderwood), with the backing of the chairman as well of course."