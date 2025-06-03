Burnley forward Dara Costelloe 'gained so much' from his loan spell at Cobblers

Dara Costelloe

Dara Costelloe says he ‘learned a lot’ from his excellent loan stint at Sixfields.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 22-year-old Burnley forward scored six goals in 15 appearances and led the line impressively, playing a vital role as Cobblers stayed clear of trouble at the bottom of League One.

Interviewed by Burnley’s YouTube channel, Costelloe said: "I’ve learned that there’s no such thing as a bad loan. You can learn something all the time, whether it’s from the facilities or the staff, or just the day-to-day aspects of going from Burnley to a club lower down the EFL where it’s more about grinding it out every week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"You learn so much from different managers and different styles of play and all the experienced pros you play with. I think it’s been huge for me and I’ve really gained a lot from it. I like to step away from Burnley when I’m out on loan and really get stuck into the environment I’m in.”

Cobblers fans would love to see Costelloe return next season, but the Ireland-born forward has loftier ambitions, adding: "I’d obviously love to play for Burnley in the future. It’s pretty much all I’ve known since I came over here and they gave me my first chance so the club means a lot to me.”

Speaking about why Northampton was chosen as Costelloe’s next destination after leaving previous loan club Accrington Stanley, Burnley chief operating officer Matt Williams said: “We try and find the right club that play the right way and have the right staff who we trust and who we know well because we want them to develop the player in the way we would develop them. They need to have the benefit of playing games that mean something every weekend.”

Nolan was also interviewed by the channel, adding: “Dara's been great for us. We would have been in a bit of trouble had we not brought him in. But what he’s done, as a young boy, he’s took it all on his shoulders and led the line brilliantly. He’s got the will and the desire to succeed and he’s come on loads in his time with us.”