Burge was won over by Brady's 'passion and enthusiasm' after leaving Sunderland

The ‘passion and enthusiasm’ shown by manager Jon Brady made up Lee Burge’s mind to shun other clubs and sign for the Cobblers.

Burge may have been expected to join a club in League One given how he performed for Sunderland, even if his most recent season was heavily disrupted by COVID.

However, whilst others did show an interest, the 29-year-old’s move to Sixfields, on a two-year deal, was confirmed on Wednesday.

"I met the manager and James (Alger) and when I got back in my car, I just felt really excited,” said Burge.

"The passion and the enthusiasm that they have and what they want to achieve this season, it really spoke to me and it's something that I want to be part of.

"I’m just looking forward to meeting the lads and hopefully we can have a great season together.”

Burge spent eight years at Coventry, where he started out as a youngster, before moving to Sunderland. He was named in the League One Team of the Season in 20/21.

"My time at Coventry was great,” he continued. “It gave me everything that I needed and I made some fantastic memories there and hopefully I can use that experience when I get started here.

"Strangely, this is actually where I made my professional debut (when Coventry played at Sixfields) so it feels nice to be back!

"The season before last was a really good season for me. Unfortunately we (Sunderland) couldn't finish the job but we made it this season and now hopefully I can achieve another promotion with Northampton.

"I know Ryan (Haynes) well and I’m looking forward to seeing him again and the club have made some very good signings. With the players already at the club, I’ve been impressed.