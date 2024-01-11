Burge set for Cobblers return as teenager Thompson goes back to Newcastle United

Lee Burge will make his return in goal for the Cobblers for their Sky Bet League One clash with Wigan Athletic at Sixfields on Saturday, following the news that teenager Max Thompson has returned to Newcastle United.

Thompson has been between the sticks for the past 12 matches, but the 19-year-old has this week went back to parent club Newcastle United at the conclusion of his loan spell with the Cobblers.

The 19-year-old signed in the summer as back-up to Burge, but a couple of injuries suffered Town's former Coventry City and Sunderland shot-stopper led to Thompson being handed his first taste of senior football.

And he has handled the promotion well, and playing his part in the team's rise to ninth in the league one table.

Goalkeeper Max Thompson has returned to Newcastle United at the end of his loan spell with the Cobblers (Picture: Pete Norton/Getty Images)

In all, the teenager made 20 appearances for the Cobblers, keeping five clean sheets, but he has now returned to join up with the first team squad at St James' Park, and Town boss Jon Brady believes his six-month loan stint in Northampton has been a success for all parties.

"Max has really progressed well in his time here," said the Cobblers boss.

"Once again, it shows how we as a club can help develop young players and he returns to Newcastle a better player for his time here."Max was good for us and we were good for him and such was his progress, Newcastle want to have him around their first team squad.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We thank Max for his efforts and we thank Newcastle for allowing us to borrow him.

"We are delighted we have Lee Burge available again and Max returns with our very best wishes for the future."

Burge has not played for the first team since the 4-0 defeat at Derby County on October 31, but is now fully fit and has been on the bench for the Cobblers' past two league one matches.