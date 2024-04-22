Lee Burge

Goalkeeper Lee Burge has reiterated his desire to sign a new deal and remain at Sixfields for at least another season, but he’ll have to wait until next week to discover his fate.

The 31-year-old has been hampered by injuries this season and limited to only 19 appearances in all competitions, casting doubt over his future with his current deal due to run out in the summer.

"There will be talks after the Barnsley game,” said Burge. “Everybody who is out of contract will be speaking to the manager and everyone else so we'll hopefully get that sorted at the end of the season. I'm definitely keen to stay and I want to be here but we'll talk after Barnsley.”

Burge started his third successive game on Saturday but it ended in disappointment when Cobblers were beaten 2-1 by Exeter City.

"It just didn't happen for us today,” added the former Sunderland man. “To be fair they've thrown their bodies on the line, we had that big scramble in the first half and I'm not sure how the ball didn't go in.

"It's just one of those and there's not much we can do about it. I think we had 14 shots in the first half and they managed to keep them all out. Exeter came here and had a plan but I think we created a lot more chances so it's a frustrating one.

“I don't even know what happened for their winner. I've looked across and I think Sam (Hoskins) has got a touch but it's hit their player and come at me really quickly so it's quite a lucky goal but that's what happens in football.