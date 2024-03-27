Burge back in training but defensive trio are all doubts for Reading trip
Goalkeeper Lee Burge is back in training and could return to the Cobblers squad for Friday’s game against Reading.
The 31-year-old has not played since he was substituted at half-time in the 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers on February 10. He’s on the mend, however, and seems likely to be involved over the Easter weekend, especially following news that young goalkeeper James Dadge has been allowed to leave on loan.
Manager Jon Brady could be faced with yet more headaches defensively though, especially if Liam Moore, Aaron McGowan and Jon Guthrie have not recovered in time. Guthrie had to withdraw from the game against Derby just hours before kick-off due to a hamstring complaint while Moore and McGowan were both forced off.
Brady said: "There's always a bit of pain with a win for us unfortunately and it takes its toll but we'll see how the rest of the week goes and see where we are at with those players.
"Lee's been training for the last two or three weeks but we've made sure to be really conscious in building his strength and we've sat down with the medical department and gone over that.
"We won't necessarily rush him back but we'll see how he goes this week ahead of the games over Easter.”