Burge back in training but defensive trio are all doubts for Reading trip

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Goalkeeper Lee Burge is back in training and could return to the Cobblers squad for Friday’s game against Reading.

The 31-year-old has not played since he was substituted at half-time in the 1-1 draw with Bolton Wanderers on February 10. He’s on the mend, however, and seems likely to be involved over the Easter weekend, especially following news that young goalkeeper James Dadge has been allowed to leave on loan.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Manager Jon Brady could be faced with yet more headaches defensively though, especially if Liam Moore, Aaron McGowan and Jon Guthrie have not recovered in time. Guthrie had to withdraw from the game against Derby just hours before kick-off due to a hamstring complaint while Moore and McGowan were both forced off.

Lee Burge

Brady said: "There's always a bit of pain with a win for us unfortunately and it takes its toll but we'll see how the rest of the week goes and see where we are at with those players.

"Lee's been training for the last two or three weeks but we've made sure to be really conscious in building his strength and we've sat down with the medical department and gone over that.