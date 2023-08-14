Cobblers will assess both goalkeeper Lee Burge and defender Ali Koiki before deciding whether or not they will be able to feature against Lincoln City on Tuesday.

The pair were said to be missing with ‘knocks’ against Wigan Athletic on Saturday, joining six others on the sidelines. Shaun McWilliams and Harvey Lintott are both nearing a return to first-team action while Ben Fox is out for a few more weeks. Tyler Magloire, Ryan Haynes and Danny Hylton remain long-term absentees.

"I'm not sure who will be available for Lincoln at the moment,” said Brady after the defeat at Wigan. “We'll have to do a head count. Jon Guthrie was suffering from cramp and that's a telltale sign and I'm not going to risk it so we took him off. We are trying to play the long game.

"Burge has taken a knock and we are assessing the situation. We’ll see how it goes over the next few days and it’s the same with Ali. We’re trying to get through these first few weeks and get players up to speed and we’re trying to do it with purpose.