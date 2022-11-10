Bullish Brady responds to criticism of Cobblers' recent indifferent form

Cobblers boss Jon Brady was in bullish mood earlier this week when asked about his side’s current run of form that has seen them pick up just one win in eight games across all competitions.

Town’s 1-0 defeat to National League Chesterfield in the FA Cup on Saturday, their fifth loss from five cup games this season, prompted a fair bit of criticism on social media, with Brady and his players in the firing line.

However, statistics can be spun in many different ways. For example, you could also say that the Cobblers have only lost two of their last 11 league games, a run which includes wins at second-placed Stevenage and sixth-placed Swindon and a draw with 10 men at leaders Leyton Orient. They are also still third in League Two and remain the division’s top scorers.

Jon Brady

"Everyone wants to talk about our recent run of results so let's talk about it," said Brady. "We drew at the team top of the league away from home with 10 men, we won and scored three goals at the team second in the league, and before that we beat Swindon.

"People want to talk about right now and the blip we are currently in but there will always be peaks and troughs and highs and lows throughout the season.