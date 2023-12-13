‘We’re getting everything in place and once the contracts are signed, we’ll be good to go.’

Builders could finally be back on site to start some preliminary work on the East Stand at Sixfields over the next month or so as Northampton Town FC and West Northamptonshire Council edge closer to signing off the necessary legal paperwork.

It was announced last month that the football club had reached an agreement with construction company GRS Group to complete the East Stand and some work has already started behind the scenes, but contracts still need to be signed off.

Cobblers have been in discussions with the council since rival bidder Cilldara lost their judicial review in the High Court back in early July and that process is taking longer than originally expected, however chairman Kelvin Thomas believes they are now almost there.

The East Stand at Sixfields

He said: "It was obviously a big step to get that agreement with GRS and we’re definitely making good progress with West Northants Council on the contracts. It’s just time and it’s taking longer than you’d like, which is frustrating, but I’d say we’re close to that now.

"With GRS we’ve agreed to start some preliminary work behind the scenes because a tremendous amount of work needs to happen before somebody gets on site. Hopefully we’ll see some movement on site either this month or next month, even if it’s just tidying up certain areas.

"We had the architects out last week and the engineers are here as well. James (Whiting) and I met them this morning (Tuesday) and they are looking at the stand and what remedial work they might need to do before we start building.

"We’re getting everything in place and once the contracts are signed, we’ll be good to go. We are very impressed with GRS and we love the fact that they have a local connection – their chairman and chief executive were at Sixfields watching the game on Saturday.