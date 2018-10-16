Buchanan enjoying wing-back role but says he’s ‘learning every day’

Cobblers defender David Buchanan has praised the impact of new manager Keith Curle and says that, even at the age of 32 and with over 500 career appearances to his name, he’s ‘learning every day’ as he settles into his new role at wing-back.

Buchanan initially dropped out of the side for Curle’s first game in charge when Daniel Powell and Shay Facey featured at wing-back against Bury as Town changed formations from 4-4-2 to 3-5-2.

But he returned for the trip to Swindon four days later, playing the full 90 minutes, before also starting against Oxford United in the Checkatrade Trophy last Tuesday and then at home to Forest Green Rovers at the weekend.

“I enjoy any role playing in this team but the manager has worked hard with me on the training and on what he expects from me,” said the former Preston and Tranmere full-back.

“A lot of people can question whether or not I can play there but I think I’ve done well since the manager came in and I felt that (Saturday) was my strongest game yet in that position.

“I’m learning. Even though I’m 32 and I’ve played a lot of games, I’m learning every day and I’m just relishing it at the minute.”

Curle has had the desired impact since taking over as Cobblers boss two weeks ago, winning five points from three games in charge compared to the seven points they registered in 10 matches under Dean Austin. He also led the team to victory over Oxford in the EFL Trophy last week.

“He’s geed up the dressing room,” said Buchanan. “It’s the same old thing and you can’t get away from the fact that when a new manager comes into a dressing room, it’s a clean slate for everybody.

“Other lads have come into the team and you have the likes of Jordan Turnbull who’s been fantastic in that back three and the manager has given everybody a chance.

“Everyone’s had minutes on the pitch and the word I keep using is all-inclusive - we’ve just got back to basics a bit, we’re asking questions of the opposition and we’re working hard on set-pieces.”

Next up for the Cobblers is a short trip down the M1 to take on fourth-placed Milton Keynes Dons, who have won their last three games under Paul Tisdale.

“All derby games are massive for both sets of supporters,” continued Buchanan. “We’ll go there with an unbeaten record of four on the trot and two wins back-to-back, both coming from behind, so we’re in good form.

“We’ll look after ourselves and do the basics right and momentum is a funny thing because now we feel we can go and beat anybody now and yet just a couple of weeks ago we were struggling to win a game.”