Brown sends message to Cobblers and their rivals with Barrow set to have big say in promotion race

Barrow boss Phil Brown has warned Northampton and their rivals that his side will not lie down for anyone as they prepare to play a potentially decisive role in the League Two promotion battle.

The Bluebirds travel to second-placed Exeter tonight (Tuesday), visit play-off chasing Swindon on Saturday and host Cobblers on the final day of the season.

Exeter will wrap up promotion with victory this evening while Jon Brady’s men may well go to Holker Street in need of three points to also clinch a top-three finish.

Phil Brown

Barrow secured their own safety by beating Sutton on Saturday but Brown has warned they will not take it easy.

“I want to promise Exeter, Swindon and Northampton that they’re in for a game,” he said.

“The rest of the promotion candidates can rest assured that Barrow will not be lying down in any of the games and if I can put out my strongest 11 then I will be doing.

“It’s not being nasty when I say we want to spoil the party – you can still enjoy yourself at each party you go to but, at the end of the day, you’ve got to come out with a result.

“I am fighting for a contract, it’s as simple as that, and there are some players at the club who are fighting for contracts as well.