Patrick Brough, Cobblers’ only signing so far this summer, can be an asset in attack as well as defence next season, believes manager Jon Brady.

The 27-year-old joined on a two-year deal from Barrow earlier this month and will provide competition on the left side of defence, at both full-back and centre-half, but he also has qualities going the other way.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We've tracked Pat for a while now,” said Brady. “We had discussions with him previously but he had another year left on his deal at Barrow at the time.

Patrick Brough

"He's got the physicality and the athleticism which we look for so he fits our profile really well and he's been excellent for Barrow this season. He was one of their main catalysts last year and helped them have a really strong season.

"He's a good addition for us wether we play a back three or a back four because he can fit in at left-back and on the left side of a back three and physically he has that ability to mark and defend his own penalty box box as well as being able to attack set-pieces in the other box so he's a good fit all-round.