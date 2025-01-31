Brough making good progress in his recovery from broken leg

Patrick Brough broke his leg at Huddersfield in September

Patrick Brough has started doing some light work on the grass as he steps up his recovery from a broken leg.

The 28-year-old left-back fractured his tibia in the closing stages of Town’s 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town in September. He somehow managed to carry on and finish the game before confirmation of the seriousness of his injury came a couple of days later.

"I landed a bit funny and their lad fell on top of me,” he explained on the Cobblers Show. “It was obviously painful but all I was thinking was that I needed to get back in because we were down to 10 men at the time and they were putting pressure on us.

"I didn't think much of it when it happened. I just thought it would wear off but it never did and that's when I knew something wasn't right. I went up front and hopped around but it was painful.

"I was told there were multiple fractures in my tibia and I didn't know what to think. I just wanted to know how long I'd be out for but they weren't able to tell me at that point.”

Brough, who’s never had an injury this serious before, admits he has found the recovery difficult, mentally more than physically, but he can see the light at the end of the tunnel.

"The mental side of it is worse because you just want to play again,” he added. “I've been back on the grass this week just plodding but I'll see where I am in a month's time and go from there. It's important not to rush it so I'm just taking it week by week."