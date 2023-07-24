Brough gaining better understanding of how Brady wants to play after third pre-season run-out

Patrick Brough played 75 minutes for Northampton against Brackley Town

Summer signing Patrick Brough believes he is gaining a better understanding of how manager Jon Brady wants him to play with each passing friendly.

The 27-year-old defender, who joined back in the middle of June, has started all three pre-season games so far and played 75 minutes against Brackley Town on Saturday

"I've played a lot of minutes but that's what it's all about in pre-season,” said Brough. "I'm building up my minutes and trying to put in good performances and it's nice to get good results as well, but the main thing is to get minutes in the legs.

"I'm getting that understanding of how the manager wants me to play and how he wants the team to play. Obviously every manager does some things differently and some things the same.

"We've played both a back four and a back three so far in pre-season and I've played in different positions so I'm just getting used to how he wants us to play and by the start of the season we'll all be ready and know what we need to do.

"But I feel good so far. There's a bit of rustiness and I need to get that out before the season starts but overall I feel fit and ready to go.”

For a long time Brough was the only new face at Sixfields this summer before he was eventually joined by fellow defender Manny Monthé.

"I'm bedding in well,” added the left-back. “Obviously I signed quite early in the summer and that's given me the chance to get my feet under the table and get settled in.

"I think every player wants to be in for the first day of pre-season when you go somewhere new because it gives you a chance to meet all of the lads and get going for pre-season.

"I've been able to get it all down early and then crack on with pre-season and it's going well so far. The lads have all been welcoming. I was the only new player for a while until Manny came but that was good.

