News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Bristol Rovers part company with boss Joey Barton ahead of Cobblers clash

Bristol Rovers have sacked manager Joey Barton.
By Jeremy Casey
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:32 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 14:52 BST
Joey Barton has been sacked by Bristol Rovers (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)Joey Barton has been sacked by Bristol Rovers (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)
Joey Barton has been sacked by Bristol Rovers (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

The decision comes just two days before the Gas host the Cobblers in Sky Bet League One on Saturday.

Barton had been in charge at the Memorial Stadium since February, 2021, and after failing to save the team from league one relegation in May of that year, he led the team to promotion from league two the following season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

That was achieved with a remarkable and controversial 7-0 final day win over already-relegated Scunthorpe United, meaning Rovers pipped Jon Brady's Cobblers to a third place finish on goals scored.

A club statement read: "Bristol Rovers Football Club can confirm that today the club has relieved first team manager Joey Barton of his duties.

Most Popular

"Everyone at the club would like to thank Joey for all his efforts and wish him well in the future.

"In the interim, Andy Mangan will lead the team supported by Glenn Whelan, Danny Ventre and Anssi Jaakkola who will remain in post."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Barton leaves the club with the Gas sitting in 16th place in the league one table, three places and two points better off than the Cobblers.

They have won three, lost three and drawon one of their past seven league matches, Barton's final game in charge proving to be last Tuesday’s 1-1 home draw with Stevenage.

They finished 17th in league one last season, eight points above the drop zone.

Related topics:Joey BartonCobblersBristol RoversGlenn WhelanLeague One