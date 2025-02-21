Bristol Rovers duo 'in contention' to face Cobblers at Sixfields

Grant Ward

Both Jack Hunt and Grant Ward are in contention to return for Bristol Rovers when they take on Northampton at Sixfields this weekend.

Neither men featured in the squad on Tuesday when Rovers were beaten 2-0 by Wycombe Wanderers.

"Jack Hunt is fit,” confirmed manager Iñigo Calderón, who replaced Matt Taylor as Gas boss in December. “He was fit for Tuesday too but it was just a matter of trying to manage his loading. Grant Ward is in contention, I think. We will have to check. He is improving from Saturday. We’ve played over such a short period but hopefully he can be fit for this weekend.

"I normally don’t like to talk about the players we don’t have available because otherwise I then have to speak about Kamil Conteh, Promise Omochere, Gatlin O’Donkor and Romaine Sawyers too, who are players who won’t be able to feature. I prefer to talk about the players who are available because they are the ones who will be out there trying to win at the weekend."

Rovers are just a place and two points above Cobblers in the League One table and both teams will be desperate to pull themselves further away from the bottom four with victory at Sixfields.

"We need bravery but I don’t think that’s a problem,” added Calderón. “We have that and I’ve seen that in the team. Sometimes it’s about the opposition and you have to give them credit. Some days you have an off day too and then, obviously, it’s more difficult and then you have to find a way.

"Wycombe was, of course, more difficult and I was not too happy but I cannot be too hard on the boys because the progress is there. Progress is not always a straight line. There are bumps in the road. We are improving and we are happy with the group.

"We’ve done really well at home against the teams around us, but we have to improve away from home. The record has not been too good. We have to show a better version of ourselves away from home because we’re not doing the same when we’re on the road. Saturday is a good chance to show that we are improving."