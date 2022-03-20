Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton brands Cobblers 'a glorified rugby team'

Bristol Rovers boss Joey Barton (Picture: Pete Norton)

Joey Barton branded the Cobblers ' a glorified rugby team' following Bristol Rovers' 1-0 Sky Bet League Two win at Sixfields.

The Gas boss was not impressed with Town's style of play, and did not hold back after the game, declaring them 'awful to watch'.

He also accused the ground staff of deliberately making the pitch 'lively' by not cutting the grass, and not watering the surface.

Rovers won a low-quality encounter thanks to Harry Anderson's goal after just 38 seconds, the striker latching on to a short back pass from Fraser Horsfall to fire home from a tight angle, the ball going through the legs of goalkeeper Liam Roberts.

The Gas were delighted to get a win that drew them level on points with the Cobblers, who dropped to third after this defeat, but Barton couldn't resist having a dig at Jon Brady's team.

"Before the game you could see that they obviously haven't cut the grass on the pitch, we were warming up and it was lively." said Barton.

"They didn't water the pitch either.

"A major part of their arsenal is Mitch Pinnock's long throw and the set-pieces, and you have to do things properly and defend it.

"There are many, many ways to play football, and if I am honest with you, would I pay to come and watch Northampton?

"No, I wouldn't. They are awful to watch, they are a glorified rugby team.

"They are not pretty on the eye, but they are effecttive and they could get promoted.

"You don't get any points for stylistic creativity in this division, you have to go and grind results out.

"Jon has got them organised, they have picked up loads of results, and you have to find many, many ways of winning matches at league two level.

"Luckily for us, our lads have got the bit between their teeth and shown some real maturity way beyond their years."

And he added: ""You know when you come here to Northampton you are in for a battle.

"It has been a big week for us, and to win four games in a row in this division is a big achievement.

"The boys went to Cheltenham and had a day at he races, we trusted them with that, and then they turn up and give that kind of performance.

"It is a real tip of the cap for what a group we have got, what a group of young men, what a really good team ethic and spirit we have got building.

"You are going to be tested when you come here.

"Northampton are a good side and they ride where they do in the division because they are very, very effective at what they do.