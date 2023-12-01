Matt Taylor

Bristol Rovers have appointed Matt Taylor as their new first-team manager on a three and a half year contract.

The former Exeter City and Rotherham boss replaces Joey Barton, who was sacked in October. As part of this change, Andy Mangan, who was in temporary charge when Rovers beat Northampton, will be leaving his role.

Rovers chairman Hussain Al-Saeed said: "We are delighted today to announce the appointment of Matt Taylor as our first team manager. We would like to thank our fans for being patient with us throughout this thorough process whilst we identified the correct person to lead us in this new era for Bristol Rovers.

"Matt shared our visions of growing the club and has bought into our project. I am sure you will all join me in welcoming Matt to the club and wishing him every success.