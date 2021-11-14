Bristol Rovers 2 Northampton Town 1: James Heneghan's player ratings

Sam Hoskins struck from the spot but Josh Grant and Antony Evans turned the game around with two goals in six second-half minutes. Here are our player ratings from Town's below-par showing at the Memorial Stadium....
1. Liam Roberts
He did not have all that much to do despite Rovers' supremacy, though handled well when required. Can't be blamed for either goal even if he did get a hand to Grant's firm header... 6
2. Dominic Revan
A difficult afternoon up against Rovers' chief attacking threat. Not especially helped by those around him but positioning was suspect at times and it came as no surprise when Grant equalised for the hosts. Going off injured summed up his day... 4.5
3. Fraser Horsfall
One of few men in claret to play somewhere near his usual level. Got a crucial touch on a through pass in the first-half and almost grabbed an equaliser with the very last act of the game, his header hacked off the line... 6.5
4. Jon Guthrie
His uncharacteristic error which led to the winner typified Town's uncharacteristic performance. Touch unlucky that the ball ricocheted straight to Evans when trying to make amends, but he will accept himself that he should have done better... 4.5