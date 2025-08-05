'Brilliant time to be at Brackley' as big National League opener beckons

Connor Hall in action during Brackley's final pre-season fixture last weekend (picture: Pete Keen)

Gavin Cowan says there has never been a more exciting time to be at Brackley Town.

And the Saints boss can't wait to see his side get life in the Enterprise National League started at home on Saturday.

Brackley, who claimed National League North title glory last season, will host Eastleigh in their first game at Step 1 level (kick-off 3pm).

And when asked how excited he is ahead of the new campaign, Cowan said: "Never more so!

"Going into this league now, you look at our opening fixtures and we've got Eastleigh, Yeovil, Rochdale - some excellent ex-Football League clubs, top football clubs at our level.

"How could you not be excited about it?

"It's a brilliant time to be at Brackley Town Football Club.

"It's going to be a little bit of a time of navigation for us but we've got to hit the ground running.

"We feel like we're ready, we feel like we've got all of the weapons in our arsenal, we feel like we just need to really step our game up now and take everything we've done in pre-season into the Eastleigh game.

"It's never been more exciting to be at Brackley than now.

"For me as the manager, it's ultra-exciting so I can't wait to get started."

Brackley's pre-season campaign ended with late disappointment last Saturday as they conceded two goals in the final 15 minutes in a 2-1 defeat at Stratford Town.

Shane Byrne had put the Saints ahead with a penalty in the 58th minute, but they couldn't hold on.

And Cowan said: "It was a crazy last 10 minutes really.

"We dominated the majority of the game and we need to be more ruthless.

"The referee could have been a bit kinder to us but Stratford put in a hard-earned performance and that's what you've got to do.

"The game is 90 minutes, not 80, so it's a lesson for some of my players, and it's made my team selection for this weekend slightly easier.

"It's not just about ability and conditioning, they need to have a football IQ now to play for us at this level.

"Some of them are going to have to adapt really quickly because at the moment, some of them are not quite with it, but we'll get there and we are getting there.

"I don't think the scoreline was a reflection of the game last weekend but we do need to be better. The players will know that and they'll understand.

"It is a process working towards August 9 and I don't want to get too emotional about the game last weekend.

"The players have to start being accountable because there's a real clear strategy and a way we want to play.

"They should have it by now but once we get this week right, we'll be ready for Eastleigh."

With pre-season now behind them, Brackley are now fully focused on the serious business that starts at St James Park on Saturday.

"Being part-time, we don't have as much time as we'd like, but those are the cards we're dealt," Cowan said.

"At the moment, maybe less is more.

"The lads will do a lot of their conditioning away from the club but in terms of detail, it's all there now and it's up to them to go out there against Eastleigh and be ready.

"We'll get some good detail in this week, we'll touch on where we can be better from the game last weekend because there was a lot of good stuff and it's important to recognise you've got some of the same players putting in really positive performances with a high football IQ.

"We've just got to focus on August 9 because that's the important one and the one we've all been working to.

"We've had a really good body of work now through pre-season and the ones who have done that better and the most consistently will be the ones who start."

Cowan is expecting a big atmosphere at home this weekend.

He said: "If I know anything about our supporters, they will fill the place.

"It's going to be a brilliant day.

"The players are the gladiators - they've got work to do, but from a fan's perspective it's about going and enjoying the day, enjoying the environment, really getting behind the team and let's get those points on the board."