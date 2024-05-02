Watch more of our videos on Shots!

‘Amazing’, ‘unreal’ and ‘incredible’ were all words used by Marc Leonard when reflecting on his two seasons on loan with the Cobblers.

When the 22-year-old first joined Northampton on loan from Brighton in the summer of 2022, no-one could have expected him to be such a success, not even the man himself. He featured 48 times in all competitions during 2022/23, playing a pivotal role in Town’s promotion, and then followed up by starting all 46 League One games this season. He was overwhelmingly voted Player of the Season for 23/24 by supporters.

"It’s been an amazing two years with the success we had last season and then how well we’ve done in League One,” said Leonard. “It’s difficult to sum it up in a few words but overall it’s been a huge success.

"I didn’t really know what to expect with it being my first loan. I knew it would be a culture shock but as soon as I got here I’ve absolutely loved it and it’s been unreal. Every day I can’t wait to get in and I can’t wait to train and I can’t wait for the games. The boys and the staff, everyone has been top, and that’s all you can ask for.

"I played a lot of games in my first season and winning promotion is the best feeling I’ve had in football. It was such a relief because we put in so much hard work for nine months and it was all worth it.”

On the support he’s had from Cobblers fans, Leonard said: “The reception I got when I came back for the first home game will stay with me forever – it was such a good feeling. I just want to say thank you to the fans from the bottom of my heart. I couldn’t have asked for more from them. They have been amazing and it’s been overwhelming. I can’t thank them enough and I’ll always remember the Shoe Army!”

