Marc Leonard.

Cobblers boss Jon Brady praised the impact of young midfielder Marc Leonard after the Brighton loanee impressed off the bench during Saturday’s 2-1 victory over Hartlepool United at Sixfields.

The 20-year-old central midfielder is yet to start in the league this season but he was called upon at half-time on Saturday when Northampton were locked at one apiece with Hartlepool, replacing Jack Sowerby.

Leonard immediately made a difference, constantly demanding and wanting the ball and looking to pass forward and get Cobblers on the front foot. He was involved in several dangerous attacks as Town battled to victory in the sweltering heat.

"Marc made a difference to us in the second-half,” said Brady. “I thought he added some composure to us on the ball and he made really good decisions, he played forward and he ran forward and he broke lines.

"I thought he did very well when he came on. We want to press teams but at times we had to stay patient and I thought we managed that balance today.”

Another summer signing to impress his manager was young right-back Harvey Lintott. The 19-year-old was brought in for his first league start after Tyler Magloire had to shift across to centre-back due to an injury for Sam Sherring. He did well defensively and ventured forward on occasion, though his quality on the ball is something that he is working on.

"I thought Harvey was very solid,” Brady added. “Every time (David) Ferguson looked to take him on, he blocked the cross, he got in line of the cross, he was aggressive, he won his battles and he tried to play forward.

"He will get better in possession. I don't feel he has been taught a whole deal on how to use the ball that well from where he has been, in my opinion, but I thought he was much better on the ball than he was in pre-season.

"He will grow and there should also be a mention for Louis Appéré - that's two in two now and I'm really pleased for him.”

Another man to receive praise from Brady was referee Sunny Gill, who was making his EFL debutant, although he did not escape totally unscathed.

"Not to go into it too much but I thought the referee did well on his debut,” Brady continued. “The free-kick for their goal just before half-time was a little bit harsh, I didn't think that was a free-kick, but we did not defend it well.”

Town’s winning goal also caused a bit of a stir. Pools defender Alex Lacey kept the initial shot out with his arm but was only booked – correctly according to the rules due to the fact Appéré stuck away the rebound.