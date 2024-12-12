Brighton loanee impresses Sampson in first game as interim boss

Samy Chouchane

Young midfielder Samy Chouchane earned praise from interim manager Ian Sampson after Monday's derby win over Peterborough United.

The 21-year-old Brighton loanee has shown his quality in flashes during the first half of the season but his tenacious performance against Peterborough was arguably his best in claret.

"We had to give Samy a job to do to mark (Joel) Randall and I thought he did ever so well,” said Sampson. “Randall is a top player. He's probably better than this division but Samy stuck to his task.

"In the first 10 or 15 minutes we wanted to get him on the ball because the lad can pass. It didn't happen for the full game and he was complaining to me at half-time about following Randall all over the place but that was a job for the team and it was a top performance from him tonight.”

Cameron McGeehan was the match-winner though, netting two goals that were typical of his poacher’s instincts.

"That's Cam's game,” said Sampson. “He's an attacking midfield player who breaks into the box. It was a great bit of play by Tyler (Roberts) at the end and he managed to find Cam who stuck it away with aplomb.

"He's always a threat from set-pieces and he's our leading scorer and if he keeps up his current rate he'll be doing OK for us.”

There was also a mention for another titanic performance by skipper Jon Guthrie, with Sampson adding: "Jon's just so reliable. The more games he plays he seems to get better and better and fitter and fitter and he's probably the first name on the team sheet.”

The win lifted Cobblers out of the bottom four and up to 17th.

"It's obviously important because we don't want to be in the bottom four,” Sampson continued. “We had a sticky spell around this time last season but the lads showed great resolve back then and I'm hoping they can do it again this year. Tonight is a stepping stone for that.”