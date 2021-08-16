BREAKING: Young striker Chukwuemeka leaves Cobblers and signs for Aston Villa

Caleb Chukwuemeka.

Cobblers striker Caleb Chukwuemeka has left the club and joined Premier League side Aston Villa for a reported fee that could reach beyond £1million.

The 19-year-old, who came through Northampton's academy, has constantly been linked with a move away from Sixfields over the past year, with Spurs, Norwich and Club Brugge among those rumoured to be interested.

But he will instead link up with his 17-year-old brother Carney, an England U17 and U18 international who joined Villa under the EPPP (Elite Player Performance Plan) scheme in 2016.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Whilst the fee is officially undisclosed, the Chron understands the initial payment is around £300,000 with a host of clauses and add-ons that will eventually take the total package well beyond the million pound mark.

Chukwuemeka made 28 appearances last season, scoring two goals, but is yet to feature this year and was left out of the squad that travelled to Colchester United on Saturday.