Breaking: Two signings in two days as Cobblers seal permanent deal for exciting West Ham United attacker
The 22-year-old, an attacking midfielder who can also play on the wing, follows Jack Perkins and Jack Burroughs in signing a two-year deal at Sixfields, and Town’s newest recruit is well known by Kevin Nolan after the two worked together during their time at West Ham.
An exciting, forward-thinking player who had 18 goal contributions in Premier League 2 last season, Swyer joined West Ham aged eight and rose through the youth ranks. After signing a pro deal on his 18th birthday, his first involvement in West Ham's first-team came in a Europa League tie against Dinamo Zagreb, where he was an unused substitute in 2021. He made his debut in a Europa Conference League tie the following season and then signed a two-year deal with the club.
Swyer joined League Two outfit Crawley Town on a season-long loan in the summer of 2023. He made 11 appearances for the club before being recalled by West Ham in January 2024.
He was nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for April and played three EFL Trophy games last season, scoring against Cheltenham Town.
