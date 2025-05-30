Breaking: Two signings in two days as Cobblers seal permanent deal for exciting West Ham United attacker

Kamarai Swyer

Cobblers have completed their second signing in the space of 24 hours after securing a permanent deal for West Ham United youngster Kamarai Swyer.

The 22-year-old, an attacking midfielder who can also play on the wing, follows Jack Perkins and Jack Burroughs in signing a two-year deal at Sixfields, and Town’s newest recruit is well known by Kevin Nolan after the two worked together during their time at West Ham.

An exciting, forward-thinking player who had 18 goal contributions in Premier League 2 last season, Swyer joined West Ham aged eight and rose through the youth ranks. After signing a pro deal on his 18th birthday, his first involvement in West Ham's first-team came in a Europa League tie against Dinamo Zagreb, where he was an unused substitute in 2021. He made his debut in a Europa Conference League tie the following season and then signed a two-year deal with the club.

Swyer joined League Two outfit Crawley Town on a season-long loan in the summer of 2023. He made 11 appearances for the club before being recalled by West Ham in January 2024.

He was nominated for the Premier League 2 Player of the Month award for April and played three EFL Trophy games last season, scoring against Cheltenham Town.