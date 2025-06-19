Breaking: Two in one day as Northampton tie up deal for experienced League One attacker
A 28-year-old attacker who can play on either wing or through the middle and has made over 250 career appearances, the speedy List follows Dean Campbell in agreeing terms with Northampton in the space of a few hours on Thursday afternoon, taking the overall total to seven signings for the summer.
The move to Sixfields marks a significant change in List’s career given he has spent the past six seasons at Stevenage. He made over 200 appearances for the club, including many in League One, and scored 35 goals.
A familiar opponent against Northampton in recent years, List started his career in the youth academy at Crystal Palace but earned his first professional contract at Gillingham. He also had a spell on loan at Braintree and was named Stevenage’s Player of the Season in 2020/21.
List, who was in negotiations over a new contract at Stevenage before deciding to make the move to Sixfields, will link up with Campbell and his other new team-mates next week as preparations continue for the 2025/26 League One campaign.