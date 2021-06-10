BREAKING: Two in a week as Cobblers capture Lewis from League Two rivals

Paul Lewis. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers have made their second signing this week and third of the summer after capturing midfielder Paul Lewis from League Two rivals Tranmere Rovers.

The 26-year-old, a central midfielder by trade, has signed a two-year deal at Northampton and follows Nicke Kabamba and Mitch Pinnock through the Sixfields gates this summer.

Lewis was a key member of the Tranmere team which reached the League Two play-offs last season, making 53 appearances in all competitions and scoring seven goals from midfield in his only campaign at Prenton Park.

Lewis came through the youth ranks at Macclesfield Town and went on to score 16 goals in 96 league games for the Silkmen between 2013 and 2017, before joining Cambridge United for an undisclosed fee.

He made just under 100 appearances in a three-and-a-half year stay at the Abbey Stadium, and also had a brief spell on loan at Dover Athletic.