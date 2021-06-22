BREAKING: Two in a day as Hull City midfielder joins Cobblers on season-long loan

Jordan Flores. Picture: Pete Norton.

Cobblers have signed midfielder Jordan Flores on a season-long loan from League One title winners Hull City

The 25-year-old only joined the Tigers on an 18-month contract in January but made just four appearances last season and has been allowed to leave following City's promotion to the Championship.

Flores played in the League of Ireland Premier Division for Dundalk before his move to Hull, winning a league and cup double in 2019.

He scored seven goals in 41 appearances for the Lilywhites, including a sensational left-footed volley against Shamrock Rovers which was nominated for the 2020 FIFA Puskas Award.

The attacking midfielder also netted against Arsenal in the Europa League and won Wigan Athletic’s goal of the season accolade back in 2015/16 with his first career goal.

Starting out with the Latics, his hometown club, Flores was also named Young Player of the Season that campaign and won promotion from League Two while on loan with Blackpool in 2016/17.

He enjoyed further temporary spells at Chesterfield, Fylde and Swedish club Ostersund prior to moving to Dundalk in 2019.

He joined League One champions Hull in January 2021, signing an 18-month contract, but now heads to Sixfields in search of regular game-time.