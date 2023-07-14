Cobblers have bolstered their defensive ranks with the addition of imposing centre-back Manny Monthé.

The 28-year-old defender, who has made nearly 300 career appearances, arrives on a two-year deal at Sixfields following his departure from Walsall at the end of last season. He is Jon Brady’s third summer signing after Patrick Brough and Kieron Bowie, and could be involved when Cobblers start their pre-season schedule against Leicester City tomorrow (Saturday).

Standing at 6ft 4in tall, Monthé is naturally left-footed and brings both physicality and balance to Town’s back-line, providing Brady with the flexibility to switch between systems. He’ll also add depth with Jon Guthrie still not fully fit and Tyler Magloire ruled out until 2024.

Monthé began his career as a youth player at Queen's Park Rangers before moving to Forest Green Rovers where he won promotion to the EFL in 2017. He repeated that feat a year later when helping Tranmere win promotion back to the Football League as part of a loan spell that was later made permanent for an undisclosed fee.

The centre-half played a key part in Tranmere's promotion to League One in 2018/19, his third promotion in successive seasons, and won the club's Young Player of the Season award.

He played 31 times for Rovers in their following League One campaign before moving on to Walsall in the summer of 2021 after making 137 appearances in three years at Prenton Park.

