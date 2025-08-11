Terry Taylor is back at Sixfields!

Terry Taylor is back at Sixfields after agreeing to rejoin Cobblers on a season-long loan from Charlton Athletic.

The 24-year-old needs no introduction to Town supporters after his hugely impressive and successful spell at the club in the second half of last season. He played 19 times after joining in January, scoring once, and his performances were vital in helping keep Cobblers in League One.

Taylor suffered a significant ankle injury in the final game of the campaign and needed an operation in the summer, and as such he has played little football since. Nonetheless, Kevin Nolan kept in touch with the midfielder throughout the summer and retained a strong interest in bringing him back to Sixfields, and on Monday a season-long loan was confirmed.

Having played junior football for both Scotland and Wales, Taylor started out with Aberdeen before heading down south to Wolverhampton Wanderers, earning his debut in a 2019 Carabao Cup tie against Aston Villa. He then played 13 times in a loan spell with Grimsby Town in the first half of 2020/21, before moving to Burton Albion in February 2021 on a permanent deal.

Taylor made 69 appearances for the Brewers and his performances subsequently earned him a move to Charlton Athletic in the summer of 2023 for an undisclosed fee, however his game-time has been limited at the Valley. With the Addicks winning promotion to the Championship last summer, they were happy to let him leave this summer and despite other interest, he’s chosen to team up with Nolan again, becoming Northampton’s 14th signing of the transfer window.