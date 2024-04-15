BREAKING: Successful businessman buys stake in company that owns Cobblers

Sixfields

Northampton Town have announced that successful businessman Nigel Le Quesne has purchased 25 per cent of Northampton Town Ventures Limited, the holding company that own’s the majority shareholding in the football club.

A season-ticket holder with Tottenham and a lifelong football supporter, Mr. Le Quesne, who will take a place on the club’s board, is best known for his role as Chief Executive Officer of JTC Group where he has been the key figure in their development over the last 30 years and led the business to a main market listing on the London Stock Exchange in March 2018. He was born in Jersey where he still resides, while balancing his time between London and other JTC Group offices.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be no change in terms of the way the club is financed with chairman Kelvin Thomas and David Bower still the majority owners.

Drawing on extensive experience gained from roles as diverse as personal trustee through to directorships of quoted companies, Mr. Le Quesne provides strategic leadership and management for many businesses, as well as developing the people he works with.

Thomas said: “It has been a pleasure to get to know Nigel over the past nine months and many of our conversations have shown we have a shared vision and similar beliefs in terms of football and the football club.

“Nigel is a huge football fan, which is very important, and has been a Spurs season ticket holder for most of his life. He has been interested in getting involved in a club for a while and really likes what he has seen at Northampton Town. David and I are excited with what he can bring to the ownership in many areas and his work with Harvard Business School in terms of employee relations and shared ownership is particularly interesting.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad