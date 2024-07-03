Breaking: Signing number two confirmed as Cobblers snap up experienced goalkeeper
The 27-year-old follows striker James Wilson through the door and comes in as competition for Lee Burge, who is expected to start his third season at Sixfields as Jon Brady’s first-choice between the sticks.
Tzanev arrives at the club having spent seven years with AFC Wimbledon where he made 126 first-team appearances, although he is a product of the Brentford academy after he moved to England as a 10-year-old in 2006.
The 6ft 5in New Zealand international joined Dons in 2017 and became a popular figure in his time in South West London, and in 2023 he was linked with a move to the Championship. He’s played against Northampton several times, including in 2021 when he saved Sam Hoskins’ stoppage-time penalty in a crucial relegation clash at Plough Lane.
He’s played twice for his country and also spent time on loan with Sutton United.
