BREAKING: Shaun McWilliams leaves Cobblers to sign for Rotherham United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Homegrown midfielder Shaun McWilliams has left the Cobblers to join Sky Bet League One rivals Rotherham United.

The 25-year-old is out of contract at Sixfields this summer, and although he was offered a new deal by the Cobblers he has opted to leave the club and head for south Yorkshire.

Rotherham, who are managed by former Peterborough United, Leeds United and Stevenage boss Steve Evans, were relegated from the Championship earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Evans returned to take over the reins at the New York Stadium last month, and is known to be a long-time admirer of McWilliams.

Shaun McWilliams celebrates his final goal for the Cobblers in the 2-0 win over Port Vale at Sixfields on April 1 (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

A combative midfielder, McWilliams is a product of the Cobblers Academy and made his debut from the bench as a 17-year-old in a 1-1 draw at Rochdale back in April, 2017.

He went on to make 187 starts for his hometown club as well as making 42 substitute appearances, scoring seven goals.

In recent years he has endured a couple of serious injury setbacks, suffering knee and Achilles problems, and he found himself in and out of the side last season, making 23 starts and a further 16 substitute appearances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking to the Chron in March, McWilliams said he didn’t want to leave Sixfields, saying: "We’ll just see how things go but there always conversations going on in the background.

Shaun McWilliams battles for the ball in the defeat to Exeter City on April 20, his final appearance for the club at Sixfields (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"I think myself and the club both know where we stand and I’m not in a place where I want to leave so we’ll see how it plays out.”

It has played out with McWilliams leaving the club, and Town boss Jon Brady paid tribute to the player saying he has been 'an excellent servant' to the club.

"We wish Shaun well in his future career," said the Cobblers boss. "He has been an excellent servant to Northampton Town and we part on good terms.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We wish him all the best, apart from when he plays against us of course!

Shaun McWilliams applauds the travelling supporters after the Cobblers' final day draw at Barnsley. It has turned out to be his final match for his hometown club (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

“From our point of view, we now move on and focus on some of the targets we are looking to bring to the club and our work in that area is ongoing.”

McWilliams is the first of the players offered new contracts at the end of the season to turn the Cobblers down.

Fellow midfielder Ben Fox and goalkeeper Lee Burge last week put pen to paper on theirs and committed their futures to the club.