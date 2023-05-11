Cobblers have announced their retained list with seven players set to depart Sixfields following the club’s promotion to League One.

First-team quartet David Norman, Josh Harrop, Jonny Maxted and Paul Osew will all leave once their contracts expire, while young trio Miguel Ngwa, Jack Connor and Liam Cross have also been let go.

Cobblers have 18 players already under contract for the 2023/24 League One season, with another three – goalkeeper Tom King, left-back Ali Koiki and centre-half Max Dyche – offered new terms.

David Norman

"We would like say a huge thank you to all of the players leaving us," said manager Jon Brady. "I cannot speak highly enough of the players, their commitment and their work ethic and they all played a part in a fantastic season.

"It is always a shame when you have to say goodbye to some players, but for all parties it is the correct decision. The players need and deserve to be playing regular football and as a club and a squad we need to prepare for the challenges we will face in League One next season.

"The players leaving all played their part. They helped us and we helped them and I think they move on better players for their experience here and we genuinely wish each and every player well. We are so grateful to them for their efforts."

In addition, all five loan players – Josh Eppiah, Marc Leonard, Kieron Bowie, D’Margio Wright-Phillips and Tete Yengi – have returned to their parent clubs, with Brady adding: "A huge thank you also goes out to the loan players and their parent clubs.

"Over the last few years we have developed an excellent reputation for improving players and that makes us an attractive option for both players and clubs who may be loaning players out and I think that has been seen again this season.”

PLAYERS UNDER CONTRACT

Lee Burge, Tyler Magloire, Aaron McGowan, Jack Sowerby, Jon Guthrie, Sam Sherring, Sam Hoskins, Ben Fox, Louis Appere, Danny Hylton, Mitch Pinnock, Will Hondermarck, Shaun McWilliams, Harvey Lintott, Akin Odimayo, Ryan Haynes, Josh Tomlinson, Peter Abimbola.

PLAYERS NOT OFFERED A NEW CONTRACT