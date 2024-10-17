The BBC cameras will be coming to Sixfields next month

Cobblers’ FA Cup first round tie against neighbours Kettering Town has been chosen for live television coverage.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Northampton were paired with their non-league county rivals in Monday’s first round draw, and it has now been announced that the tie, hosted at Sixfields, will be shown live on BBC Two on Saturday, November 2nd, kicking off 5.30pm. Both clubs will receive a five-figure fee for being selected for TV coverage.

Cobblers have only played Kettering in a competitive fixture twice before, the last meeting coming in the FA Cup in 1989. The Poppies, who sit second in the Pitching-In Southern League Premier Central, are one of the lowest ranked teams left in this season’s competitions. They are also the highest scorers in the history of the FA Cup.

Ticket details for next month’s first round tie at Sixfields will be announced in due course.