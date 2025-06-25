Breaking: Northampton win battle to sign in-demand Derby County and former Nottingham Forest midfielder
The London-born 25-year-old, a 6ft 1in midfielder who largely operates in a sitting role but can also play further forward, has signed a three-year contract at Sixfields, a reflection of how highly Kevin Nolan rates him. He was released by the Rams last season and is Town’s ninth summer signing.
Fornah came through the academies at Reading and Brighton & Hove Albion before making his professional debut for Nottingham Forest in an FA Cup tie with Chelsea in 2020. He then spent some time on loan with Portuguese side Casa Oia but returned to England when joining Plymouth Argyle on a season-long loan in October 2020, making 39 appearances for the Pilgrims.
Other loan spells followed, at Shrewsbury Town (19 appearances) and Reading (35) prior to a move to Derby in 2023 for an undisclosed fee. Fornah played 23 times in 2023/24 as the Rams won promotion from League One, before spending the 2024/25 season on loan at Salford City, where he played 43 games.
He also has one cap for the Sierra Leone national team after receiving his first call-up for World Cup qualifiers against Ethiopia and Egypt in November 2023.
