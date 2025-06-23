Breaking: Northampton Town bolster defensive options with addition of Barnsley centre-back

Conor McCarthy

Cobblers have strengthened their defensive unit with the addition of centre-back Conor McCarthy.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 27-year-old defender, Town’s eighth summer signing, joins on a two-year deal after he was released by Barnsley at the end of last season. He linked up with his new team-mates on Monday when Cobblers returned to Moulton for the first day of pre-season training.

A physical and aerially strong centre-half, McCarthy started out at his hometown club, Cork City, where he made 66 appearances and scored six times before moving to Scotland and St Mirren in 2020. He played 68 times for the Paisley-based side before moving south of the border to Barnsley in 2022.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Irishman spent three years at Oakwell, during which time he also appeared 18 times during a loan spell at Swindon Town. He turned out 38 times for the Reds, 20 of which were in the 2024/25 season. He has also represented his country at under-18 and under-21 level.