BREAKING: Jon Brady resigns as Cobblers manager

Jon Brady

Jon Brady has resigned as Cobblers manager.

The 49-year-old Aussie, who first took charge in February 2021, has taken the shock decision to step down after Tuesday’s 2-0 defeat at Stevenage, a result which dropped Cobblers into the League One relegation zone.

Town enjoyed great success during Brady’s 200 games and near four-year reign in charge, winning promotion from League Two before he guided the club to their highest EFL finish in 15 years in the 2023/24 season.

However, after a tough run of form, and given the intense pressure that comes with being a football manager, Brady has made the difficult decision to step away.

Ian Sampson will take temporary charge alongside Marc Richards in the short-term as the club begin their search for a new manager.

"Upon receiving Jon’s resignation yesterday, the Board of Directors have discussed matters and given the circumstances have agreed to accept," confirmed chairman Kelvin Thomas.

Brady arrived at Northampton as Under-16s head coach in 2016 following a successful six-year stint in charge of Brackley. He then moved to the Under-18s before replacing Keith Curle as first-team boss in 2021. He finished with a record of 75 wins from his 200 games in charge.