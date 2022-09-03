Breaking: Huge blow for Cobblers as midfielder suffers long-term injury

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Ben Fox.

Cobblers have suffered a significant injury blow with the news that midfielder Ben Fox has been ruled out for up to six months with a serious knee injury.

The 24-year-old sustained the injury during Tuesday’s EFL Trophy tie against Ipswich Town and will now face a period of recovery and rehabilitation. It is being described as a similar problem that has kept right-back Aaron McGowan out for the last five months.

It’s another big blow for manager Jon Brady who could be without as many as six players for Saturday’s League Two fixture against Barrow. Danny Hylton and Akin Odimayo both have knocks while Jonny Maxted is ill and Josh Eppiah is unlikely to feature for more than a few minutes, if at all.

"We will miss Ben and of course we send him our very best wishes for a speedy recovery,” said Brady.

"The injury he has is similar to the one suffered by Aaron McGowan at the end of April so our initial thoughts are that we are looking at similar timescales for his return and knowing Ben as I do, he will be working hard with our medical staff to be back as soon as possible.