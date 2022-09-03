Breaking: Huge blow for Cobblers as midfielder suffers long-term injury
Brady could be without as many as six players for Saturday’s fixture against Barrow
Cobblers have suffered a significant injury blow with the news that midfielder Ben Fox has been ruled out for up to six months with a serious knee injury.
The 24-year-old sustained the injury during Tuesday’s EFL Trophy tie against Ipswich Town and will now face a period of recovery and rehabilitation. It is being described as a similar problem that has kept right-back Aaron McGowan out for the last five months.
It’s another big blow for manager Jon Brady who could be without as many as six players for Saturday’s League Two fixture against Barrow. Danny Hylton and Akin Odimayo both have knocks while Jonny Maxted is ill and Josh Eppiah is unlikely to feature for more than a few minutes, if at all.
"We will miss Ben and of course we send him our very best wishes for a speedy recovery,” said Brady.
Most Popular
-
1
Latest figures reveal new squad values of Northampton Town, Crewe Alexander, Walsall, Swindon Town and Tranmere Rovers and every other League Two side following closure of transfer window
-
2
Ex-Town academy winger signs for League Two rivals
-
3
DEADLINE DAY: Former Cobblers youngster back in League Two after leaving Aston Villa
-
4
Late yellow card costly for Saints as they lose pre-season clash at Ospreys
-
5
Barrow boss Wild wary of Cobblers' threats
"The injury he has is similar to the one suffered by Aaron McGowan at the end of April so our initial thoughts are that we are looking at similar timescales for his return and knowing Ben as I do, he will be working hard with our medical staff to be back as soon as possible.
"We look forward to having him back fit and firing for the second half of the season."