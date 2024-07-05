Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Cobblers have made their fourth signing in as many days after striking a permanent deal for midfielder Cameron McGeehan.

The 29-year-old Northern Ireland international, an attack-minded midfielder who came through the youth ranks at Norwich City, has signed a two-year contract after turning down a new deal at Colchester, and he follows hot on the heels of James Wilson, Nik Tzanev and Callum Morton, all of whom have arrived at Sixfields this week.

McGeehan, whose youth career started at Fulham before he moved to Chelsea, captained Norwich to victory in the FA Youth Cup before impressing on loan with Luton Town and Cambridge United. He scored 31 goals in 106 appearances across three spells for the Hatters, joining the club permanently in 2015.

