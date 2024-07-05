Breaking: Four signings in four days as Cobblers secure deal for former Luton Town and Barnsley midfielder
The 29-year-old Northern Ireland international, an attack-minded midfielder who came through the youth ranks at Norwich City, has signed a two-year contract after turning down a new deal at Colchester, and he follows hot on the heels of James Wilson, Nik Tzanev and Callum Morton, all of whom have arrived at Sixfields this week.
McGeehan, whose youth career started at Fulham before he moved to Chelsea, captained Norwich to victory in the FA Youth Cup before impressing on loan with Luton Town and Cambridge United. He scored 31 goals in 106 appearances across three spells for the Hatters, joining the club permanently in 2015.
A three-year stint at Barnsley followed, where he netted nine times in 68 games, and he also played for Scunthorpe and Portsmouth before heading abroad to Belgian top flight club Oostende in 2020. McGeehan returned to England with Colchester last year and scored 10 goals and chipped in with five assists in 2023/24, but he rejected the opportunity to stay at the club in a favour of a move to Sixfields.
