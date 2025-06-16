Breaking: Former Portsmouth, Wolves and Derby County man makes surprise return to Cobblers

Michael Jacobs has returned to first club Northampton - after a 13-year absence. Picture: Pete Norton

Michael Jacobs is returning to Cobblers nearly two decades on from when he first joined the club as a 15-year-old after he signed a one-year deal on Monday.

The 33-year-old attacker began his professional journey at Sixfields and he’s back for more having penned a 12-month deal, with various options included, with effect from July 1st, to become Town’s fifth summer signing after Jack Perkins, Jack Burroughs, Kamari Swyer and Ross Fitzsmons.

The creative midfielder, who primarily operates on the wing and played 25 times for Chesterfield last season, brings a wealth of experience and proven quality at both Championship and League One level following spells at the likes of Derby County, Portsmouth and Wolverhampton Wanderers during his esteemed career.

He was released by Chesterfield at the end of last season following their defeat in the League Two play-offs.