Breaking: Double figures for the summer as Northampton sign Leicester City youngster

Joe Wormleighton

Cobblers have signed young defender Joe Wormleighton following a successful trial, their 10th addition of the summer transfer window.

The 21-year-old, who was released by Leicester City at the end of last season, has been training with Northampton since the start of pre-season and played at wing-back in both friendlies against Brackley Town and Cambridge United.

A right-back who can also play on the left, both at full-back and wing-back, Wormleighton has penned a two-year deal at Sixfields after impressing Kevin Nolan with his athleticism and stamina. His arrival takes Town’s summer haul into double figures.

He was a regular for Leicester’s Premier League 2 side, making more than 60 appearances in total, and featured 27 times for the Foxes Under-18s. He has also played six EFL Trophy matches. He played at Sixfields for Leicester Under-21s back in November 2024.