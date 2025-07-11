Breaking: Double figures for the summer as Northampton sign Leicester City youngster
The 21-year-old, who was released by Leicester City at the end of last season, has been training with Northampton since the start of pre-season and played at wing-back in both friendlies against Brackley Town and Cambridge United.
A right-back who can also play on the left, both at full-back and wing-back, Wormleighton has penned a two-year deal at Sixfields after impressing Kevin Nolan with his athleticism and stamina. His arrival takes Town’s summer haul into double figures.
He was a regular for Leicester’s Premier League 2 side, making more than 60 appearances in total, and featured 27 times for the Foxes Under-18s. He has also played six EFL Trophy matches. He played at Sixfields for Leicester Under-21s back in November 2024.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.