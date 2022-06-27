Breaking: Defender Horsfall departs Cobblers after agreeing 'unbelievable' deal with League Two rivals

Fraser Horsfall

Defender Fraser Horsfall is to leave the Cobblers after accepting an ‘unbelievable’ contract with Stockport County.

The centre-back was superb for Northampton at both ends of the pitch in 2021/22 but he is due to be out of contract this summer and has been in talks with several clubs, including at least two in League Two.

He has chosen to return to the north west with Stockport, leaving Cobblers boss Jon Brady to focus on bringing in more defensive cover.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Fraser moves on with our best wishes and we thank him for his efforts," said Brady.

"He is another player who we felt improved during his time with us and that is a big credit not just to Fraser himself but to our coaching staff too and the work we do to develop players here.

"He made a big contribution last season and while we were keen to keep Fraser with us, and did make him what we felt were some very good offers, he has been offered an unbelievable contract by a club who are closer to his home and so we shake hands and wish him well.